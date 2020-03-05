Nicki Minaj’s Husband Arrested and Faces up to 10 Years in Prison as a “S*x Offender”

Husband of rapper Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, 41, was in federal custody on Wednesday. Media outlets reported that he surrendered himself to police after a state-level lawsuit was filed against him.

Kenneth Petty moved to California in July 2019, but when police stopped him in November 2019, he was still not registered as a s*x offender.

On November 15, a police officer stopped him and determined that Petty is a registered offender in the State of New York but had never registered in California as required by law. However, he had moved to California four months earlier.

It looks like he still didn’t register after that warning, because now the feds are working on his case. The City of Los Angeles charges him with failing to register as an offender.

He was arrested and released on a $ 100,000 bond and is now being charged at the federal level for the same thing.

Kenneth was convicted in 1995 of attempted first-degree assault. He served almost four years in a New York jail for his crime and had to register as a s*x offender, but did not do so in California. In 2018, Minaj defended her now-husband on social media, writing: “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life”.

If convicted on a federal charge, Kenneth can get up to ten years in prison. Petty appeared in court and pleaded not guilty.

Nicki Minaj’s husband will be under constant surveillance, and he has already submitted his passport. Its movement will be restricted to Southern California only.

He will not be allowed to use any type of illegal substances. A new hearing is scheduled for March 23.