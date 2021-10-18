30 Epic Selfies Taken By Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres set the bar high when she snapped the famous selfie at the 2014 Oscars with her close friends – Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lawrence, Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Lupita Nyong’o, Angelina Jolie, and Kevin Spacey. The photo got over 2 million likes since then making it one of the most talked-about pics of the year.

Other celebs soon followed her footsteps clicking photos with their friends, who are also celebs. So, the trend was set, and in the past few years, celebrities took some pretty interesting shots.

Megan Thee Stallion and BTS

A month ago, in September 2021, Megan snapped a photo with the Korean pop band, BTS. She captured the photo: “It’s Thee HotGirl Coach and BTS”. The photo was liked more than 4 million times thus far.

Jennifer Aniston

The actress shared a photo on Instagram wearing Friends merch, captioning: “For the record … we were SO not on a break 🙄”.

Beyonce

Beyonce and her daughter Blue Ivy showed off their shades in March 2021 and shared a photo with their fans on Instagram.

Sean Lennon and James McCartney

The iconic selfie from August 2018 of Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney, sons of the famous Beatles.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner broke the “no photos” rule at the 2018 Met Gala by snapping a restroom photo with Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sean Combs, Paris Jackson, Frank Ocean, Lily Aldridge, A$AP Rocky, and Brie Larson. The Kylie Cosmetics founder presented some true competition to Ellen’s celebrity selfie from four years prior.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Selena and The Weeknd went official in 2017 by sharing a photo on Instagram from Coachella. The couple split in October that same year.

Kim Kardashian

In March 2016, Kim stunned everyone by sharing a nude photo on Instagram, saying: “Nothing to wear”.

Gene Simmons and Katy Perry

Gene and Katy snapped a selfie showing off their tongues in July of 2015 in St. Paul, MN.

Reese Witherspoon

At the 2015 Oscars, Reese Witherspoon captured a selfie catching celebrities behind her.

Kim, Crissy, and John Legend

Kim Kardashian tried the same thing capturing Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sitting behind her at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman

The couple took a quick photo of themselves all dressed up for the Emmy Awards.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift took a silly selfie with her friend Lorde and her sister Jerry at the 2014 MTV Awards.

John Hamm

When visiting Madame Tussauds in 2014, John Hamm took a selfie with his wax figure.

Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Seacrest, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson

On the set of American Idol, Ryan Seacrest took the opportunity to snap a selfie with Jennifer Lopez, Randy Jackson, and Keith Urban.

The Presidents

Joe Biden took his first selfie with none other but Barack Obama in 2014.

Jessica Alba

The actress was in the good mood at the set of FOX&Friends when she took a selfie with Elisabeth Hasselback and Steve Doocy.

50 Cent, Russell Crowe

In March of 2014, 50 Cent met Russell Crowe at the premiere of his movie “Noah” snapping a selfie with the Oscar-winning actor.

David Ortiz

The Red Sox player snapped a selfie with Barack Obama at the White House in 2014.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen’s selfie from the Oscars became an instant hit on the internet and stayed one of the most memorable photos of all time.

Sofia Vergara

The Modern Family cast took a selfie during a break featuring Sofia Vergara, Rico Rodriguez, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Jack Nicholson

In 2014 while watching a game, Jack Nicholson posed for a selfie with a fan. Looks like he was mocking, in his unique style, the widely-spread trend by pouting his lips.

Kevin Jonas

“Midnight kiss! Can’t wait for this year—going to be amazing!” said Kevin while kissing his pregnant wife Danielle Jonas on New Years’ Eve of 2013.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj shocked the fans when she shared a nude photo focusing on a large bosom that she partially covered with her long hair.

Hillary Clinton

“Having so much fun with Chelsea, taking selfies backstage”, was Hillary Clinton’s first Tweet in 2013.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga stunned her fans when she posted a makeup-free photo. Everyone agreed that she’s beautiful either way.

Sandra Bullock

Julie Delpy and Sandy Bullock snapped a selfie at the 2014 Critics Choice Awards.

Josh Duhamel

Standing at the top of the Empire State Building actor took the opportunity to capture the unique selfie.

Miley Cyrus

Miley and her mom Tish, making the twisted tongue face before she was to perform “Wrecking Ball”.

James Franco

“YOU ASKED FOR IT, YOU GOT IT”, the actor posted on his Instagram page. He was wearing only a towel around his waist showing off her chest and abs.

Maria Menounos, Kris Jenner

Jenner and Menounos formed a close bond at the set of “Extra” in LA and decided to snap a selfie pic together.