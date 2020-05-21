Naomi Campbell Wore a Full Hazmat Suit On a Plane

Famous supermodel Naomi Campbell, 49, has worn a full hazmat suit in order to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The soon-to-be 50 beauty is taking no chances when it comes to health while traveling.

The legendary model shared a selfie from the plane, in which she is wearing a face mask, googles, a face shield, and a real hazmat suit. She even put some kind of a pink blanket or a cover over her seat!

The stunner has 9.1 million followers on Instagram, where she uploaded her selfie. It gained over 267,000 likes and some 4,300 comments. The caption says, “On the move…” and her fans commented en masse how much she is taking care of herself in these times.

Read also: Model Naomi Campbell Posts a Provocative Photo

This is not the first time she has taken similar measures. About a month ago, she shared a video on her YouTube channel in which she is wearing a similar protective outfit.

Read also: Naomi Campbell Goes a Step Further in Protection From Coronavirus

In the video, she can be heard saying,