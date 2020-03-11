Celebrities

Naomi Campbell Goes a Step Further in Protection From Coronavirus

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

Model Naomi Campbell released a video last year disinfecting her airplane seat, and the video immediately became viral. Now she has revealed in detail methods how to stay germ-free amid coronavirus outbreak.

Image source: Instagram

The 49-year-old model posted a photo of her as she slipped into a white hazmat suit, wearing glasses, an N95 mask over her face, and pink surgical gloves.

Image source: Instagram

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Full video coming on my YouTube soon,” the 49-year-old model wrote on Instagram.

Image source: Instagram

The supermodel often shares hygiene methods with fans on social networks. She emphasized that she loves to travel, but always make sure that her health is safe.

Read Also: Model Naomi Campbell Posts a Provocative Photo

People are Disgusted With Donald Trump’s Latest Tweet

Melania Cancels Beverly Hills Fundraiser! Scheduling or Coronavirus?

Why is Death Rate From Coronavirus so High in Italy?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
22 × 2 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy