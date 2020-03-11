Naomi Campbell Goes a Step Further in Protection From Coronavirus

Model Naomi Campbell released a video last year disinfecting her airplane seat, and the video immediately became viral. Now she has revealed in detail methods how to stay germ-free amid coronavirus outbreak.

The 49-year-old model posted a photo of her as she slipped into a white hazmat suit, wearing glasses, an N95 mask over her face, and pink surgical gloves.

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Full video coming on my YouTube soon,” the 49-year-old model wrote on Instagram.

The supermodel often shares hygiene methods with fans on social networks. She emphasized that she loves to travel, but always make sure that her health is safe.