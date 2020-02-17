Model Naomi Campbell Posts a Provocative Photo

Celebrities

One of the most popular supermodels ever, Naomi Campbell, has drawn attention to herself once again with a provocative Instagram photo.

The British beauty posed naked in her bed, and since she did not cover herself completely, her nipple was out.

source:instagram.com

However, she cleverly covered it with a star emoji in order for it not to be taken down by the social media platform. They have strict rules in place regarding naked photos.

 

#SelfieSunday 🌙 💫

Naomi has over 8.4 million followers on Instagram, and the photo currently has more than 231,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments.

