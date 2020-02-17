Model Naomi Campbell Posts a Provocative Photo

One of the most popular supermodels ever, Naomi Campbell, has drawn attention to herself once again with a provocative Instagram photo.
The British beauty posed naked in her bed, and since she did not cover herself completely, her nipple was out.
However, she cleverly covered it with a star emoji in order for it not to be taken down by the social media platform. They have strict rules in place regarding naked photos.
Naomi has over 8.4 million followers on Instagram, and the photo currently has more than 231,000 likes and nearly 3,000 comments.