Music Stars Forced to Cancel Tours Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The world’s greatest music stars who have planned tours in the coming weeks and months have decided to cancel their shows and concerts, because of the wider and wider spreading of the deadly coronavirus.

Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Avril Lavigne, Stormzy, Green Day, Pearl Jam, Kiss, and many others are among the singers and bands who had to comply with the new measures of many countries and governments and cancel their concerts.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 4,000 people, with more and more infected appearing by the day. Major music festivals like Coachella are either being cancelled or postponed.

Madonna cancelled two Paris shows from her “Madame X” world tour, because French government banned public gatherings. The American and Canadian tour by Pearl Jam is cancelled because of a “high risk” for the famous band.

Furthermore, Aril Lavigne cancelled her March 13 concert in Zurich, as well as her whole Asian tour in May. Green Day is longer coming to Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan, expressing their deepest regret to the fans. Miley Cyrus will not be traveling to Melbourne, Australia, for her March 13 concert either.

Things are not great outside of the music industry either. Hollywood movie releases are being postponed, and sporting events around the globe are on hiatus, including the NBA.