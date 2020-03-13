Did Stephen King Predict Coronavirus in This Book?

EXPRESS – 03/12/20202: Coronavirus took the world by surprise, and today we have full pledged pandemic. But, there’s a chance the appearance of this virus was predicted in the past by no other than Stephen King.



King’s book we are talking about is called The Stand. This book belongs to the epic horror-fantasy genre, and netizens believe that it predicted coronavirus pandemic. But, is this true? Let’s see what’s the book about.

In this book, a super-flu named Captain Trips spreads across the world, and Twitter users were quick to draw parallels between it and coronavirus. One Twitter user pointed out: “For anyone who cares, I actually photographed the four pages of The Stand where King describes community contagion pretty accurately. (Note that his disease, Captain Trips, was far more virulent than our virus, Captain Trumps.)”

As you can see, this reader is not a big fan of President Donald Trump and his handling of the named virus. But, this is less important. The infection from the book and coronavirus are the same is what other Twitter users claim.

They were writing things such as “Referring to COVID-19 as Captain Trips until further notice,” and “#COVID19 @StephenKing I’m not saying this is the big one. But everyone I know is having the same dream – an old Black woman strumming a guitar, and a dark man chasing us through a cornfield. #CaptainTrips.”

Stephen King became aware of these comments and what’s going around on Twitter and decided to enter the fray. The famous writer wrote: “No, coronavirus is NOT like THE STAND. It’s not anywhere near as serious. It’s eminently survivable. Keep calm and take all reasonable precautions.”

We can only hope that Stephen King has a point as his virus from the book left no survivors.

Source: express.co.uk