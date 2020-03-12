Cardi B Says She’s Moving to Antarctica to Escape Coronavirus!

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Cardi B posted another video sharing her thoughts about current health issues. Yesterday, she shared her views on the coronavirus epidemic, saying that she is “a little scared”, and that the virus is messing with your look.

Today, she has another concern. The 27-year-old rap star posted a video, in which she is wearing a white bathrobe and extensively puts sanitizer on her hands.

She explained that she is going to move to the islands, but the virus is already there. So, she decided to move to Antarctica. “I’ll make sure I say Hi to Santa Claus for yaaaa .B**ch sh*t just hit the fan!”, she wrote in the caption.

This video has almost 5 million views already. Her fans joined her in panic. “Tom Hanks has Corona Virus now. If Forrest Gump can get it anyone can!”, one of her 59.7 million fans wrote.

Some of them had advice for better protection for Cardi. “Get them under nails, sis! And scrub em good. Stay safe, bella”, one of the comments read.