Melania Trump Held Another Class on Fashion

The First Lady of the United States has managed to up herself one more time with her amazing fashion choices when she appeared together with her husband at the Daytona 500 NASCAR race.

Melania Trump, 47, looked stunning in a black and white dotted sundress. It is a Dior piece, one of Melania’s favorite. It extended just below the knees, and she completed the look with a pair of white Christian Louboutin stilettos, and a white corset belt that retails for around $1000.

Her hair and makeup looked flawless as always, and she kept the accessories to a minimum, only opting for a pair of black sunglasses.

Wherever she goes and whatever the occasion is, Donald Trump’s wife steals the show and everything else becomes less important. Her fashion sense is already legendary and we expect much more from her in the coming months.