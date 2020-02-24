Donald And Melania Trump Are Looking Royal at Taj Mahal

EXPRESS – 02/24/2020: It wouldn’t be a real trip to India if you don’t pay a visit to the Taj Mahal. So, just as regular tourists, Donald Trump and Melania Trump visited this monumental site. While there, they paid homage to the Royal family, and most of all, to one particular member.



The long-anticipated two-day visit to India has finally begun. As we said, POTUS and the First Lady went to see the wonder of the Taj Mahal. In the past, many famous people went there, including the Royal family members. But, we are talking about one particular member, Princess Diana. It’s worth noting that Kate Middleton also visited in the past.

Today, Donald Trump and Melania Trump joined the list of celebrities that visited this monument located in Agra. While there, they posed for numerous photos. In a manner they were posing and walking around the Taj Mahal, you could sense they are trying to mimic the Royals. The pictures we are talking about were taken in the same area of Taj Mahal as those Princess Diana took years ago.

Princess Diana went there back in 1992, just months before the split from Prince Charles would be announced. Among other spots where she took photos, the cream bench, later named Diana’s bench, stands out.

Unlike Diana, who came without her partner, the presidential couple went in all of their glory. For the first time in a while, they looked genuinely happy together. The first pictures that came our way show Melania and Donald by the river just outside the colossal monument.

Another photo that captured our attention was the one taken by Diana’s bench. The presidential couple was standing next to it while photographers were taking snaps of them. While they obviously paid homage to the late Princess, they decided not to sit on the bench. None of this took anything from the photo of the presidential couple who finally look like one.

Source: express.co.uk