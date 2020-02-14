NewsStyle

Melania Trump Wears a Pencil Skirt for Her Latest Outing

by Elsa Stringer
The First Lady of the United States shined yet again in an interesting outfit that featured a pencil skirt.

Melania Trump, 49, accompanied her husband and the President of the USA, Donald Trump, 73, for a special White House occasion where they welcomed the president of Ecuador Lenin Moreno and his wife Rocio Gonzalez.

For this formal meetup, Melania chose a snake print skirt and paired with a long green coat and a white top.

The skirt is a Salvatore Ferragamo design, and it is actually a custom piece slightly different form the stock one found in stores.

Melanie removed a silk lining on the inside and therefore the skirt made her look taller and even leaner.

She got a simple and classic skirt look, but for an incredible price of $7,700. To complete her elegant and stylish look, she put on a pair of nude salon heels. As always, Melania Trump showed off her incredible fashion style and sense.

Elsa Stringer

