There’s One Thing Michelle Obama Will Never Forgive Donald Trump

ECONOTIMES – 02/23/2020: Donald Trump loves to point the finger at Barack Obama, and he uses every opportunity to do so. This behavior of his created a rift between the two families. In one of her most recent interviews, Michelle Obama, the former first lady, stated that she would never forgive Donald Trump.



While speaking to a journalist from The Washington Post, Barack Obama’s wife said that she’s disappointed in Donald Trump. According to Ms. Obama, POTUS spends too much time spreading lies about her husband. Because of this, she can no longer tolerate his words. The issue in question is a birther conspiracy theory which claims that Barack Obama wasn’t eligible for the US presidency on the claims he was not born in America.

The ex-first lady said: “The whole birther thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed.” Of course, this theory is false, and Ms. Obama is ready for it to be forgotten, but another thing she cannot forgive Donald Trump. Because of his claims, he put her daughter’s lives at risk.

Read Also: Donald Trump With An Unprecedented Attack on Barack Obama

“But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk. And for this, I’d never forgive him.” concluded Michelle Obama.

Unfortunately for Ms. Obama and all who agree with her, Donald Trump doesn’t show signs of stopping his behavior. Just a day ago, at his Las Vegas rally POTUS once again called out Barack Obama. It was again one of Trump’s theories laid out in front of his supporters. Mr. President tried to point out that Barack Obama is a Muslim because his middle name is Hussein. At the same time, Donald Trump bragged with his middle name, John.

Source: econotimes.com