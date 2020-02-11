NewsStyle

Melania Trump Has Outdone Herself Again

by Elsa Stringer
Fashion critics were left speechless one more time by the amazing outfit choice of the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

source:instagram.com

While hosting the Governor’s Ball at the White House, the wife of Donald Trump wore a long elegant black dress that had a discrete crystal detailing along the neckline. She chose glamour and feminine formality for this occasion and everyone was stunned.

source:instagram.com

You can never go wrong with black, because the color makes the figure and all of the best body features stand out more. It can also hide some potential shortages or imperfections.

Regarding her hairstyle and makeup, this look has truly became her trademark. If something is perfect every time, why change it at all? All in all, she glowed and shined by her husband’s side.

source:instagram.com

source:instagram.com

source:instagram.com

Elsa Stringer

