Who Pays For Melania Trump’s Expensive Fashion Choices?

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, 49, has spent more than $235,000 on clothes in 2019 alone. She is famous for her iconic style and has always been considered one of the best dressed and most stylish celebrities in the world.

However, people have always wondered who pays for all the fashion pieces she buys and wears. Some of the designer clothes she wore to formal events have incredibly high price tags and people cannot help but think who can afford so much.

Taxpayers are concerned that their hard-earned money fills up her already filled closets, which is why they have always wanted a definitive answer to this troublesome question. Except all the brand names, she consistently wears custom pieces nobody else has, which means they are even more expensive.

Ralph Lauren, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, and Christian Louboutin are only some of the names she is all-too-familiar with, but the taxpayers should not worry at all, as it turns out. Her own net worth is estimated to be more than $38 million, which means she can afford all of the clothes she has on her own, and not feel it one bit.

Melania has amassed a considerable wealth from her modeling days, while a much bigger part comes from her wealthy husband and his various business endeavors he had even before the presidency. It was even confirmed that she buys her own clothes, by none other than Stephanie Grisham, press secretary and communications director of the White House.