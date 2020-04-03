Celebrities

Alexis Skyy Posts a Celebratory Video to Celebrate Instagram Milestone

by Elsa Stringer
Instagram model and ifluencer Alexis Skyy has treated her Instagram fans to an incredible booty-shaking video, which she shared to celebrate passing 4 million followers on the popular social media platform.

The short tease video shows her famous booty as she is shaking it to Alkaline’s song “Side Chick”. It already has more than 83,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments, mostly of her fans congratulating her on the important milestone and wishing her even more followers and success.

So far, the video was viewed over 397,000 times, and the caption simply says, “4MIL”. In the video, the bombshell is wearing skintight grey leggings, and a matching grey hoodie. The video was taken beside her car at a nearly empty parking lot.

The fans are used to her perfect hourglass figure appearing on their Instagram feeds. Her stunning curves are her trademark and she knows it, and often shares racy outfits and daring poses with her loyal fans.

