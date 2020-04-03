CelebritiesRelationship

Val Kilmer Calls Breakup With Daryl Hannah “Most Painful”

by Zarko85

Hollywood actor Val Kilmer, 60, has dated many famous ladies from the entertainment business, including Cher, Angelina Jolie, and Cindy Crawford. However, he revealed that his breakup with another hurt him the most.

Kilmer shocked the fans and media when he said that breaking up with actress Daryl Hannah, 59, was “by far the most painful.”

In his new book, a memoir called “I’m Your Huckleberry”, the legendary actor recalled the time he dated his fellow colleague all the way back in 2001. He even called their split “devastating”.

Kilmer wrote, “Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all.”

Although he wrote about many other things, including his health issues, the actor caught us all by surprise with this new info about his rich love life.

