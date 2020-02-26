CelebritiesRoyal Family

Meghan Markle: As You’ve Never Seen Her Before

by Tracy Finke
After marrying Prince Harry and becoming a princess, in addition to the many strict rules she has to follow, Meghan Markle has had to give up many things, and one of them is profiles on social media.

Although she has shut down her Instagram profile, we all know that the Internet “remembers everything”, so we bring you her most interesting posts, which should be remembered.

Meghan is of a playful spirit, so she often entertained her fans by posting short funny videos of her. In addition to the clips, through her Instagram, we find out what her private life was like.

She loved to travel, and we would often come across photos of her wearing a bikini or some loose-fitting outfits in which one princess should not be photographed.

Markle shared with her followers, various pictures in relaxing situations, such as relaxing in bed.

She often pointed out her sensuality, so we could see her in provocative combinations.

Meghan, unfortunately, had to give up the spontaneous outings she enjoyed and during which she loved to relax and have a drink occasionally.

Meghan Markle in a Grilling Video, Acting Seductively – Video Resurfaces After Seven Years

Duchess of Sussex had to say goodbye to her fans on this social network and move on to a new life.

Shocking Details From Meghan Markle's First Marriage: She Asked Her Ex to Sign a 'Pregnancy Contract'

Look at some other Meghan Markle’s Instagram pictures below.

