Celebrities

Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns in a Revealing Silver Outfit

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio, 38, set the scene on fire yet again, this time wearing a silver lace outfit. She appeared at a celebration following the Rio Carnival and managed to make some people question if the dress was appropriate for something as revealing as the famous street party.

source:instagram.com

“She is a gorgeous and beautiful woman and she can pull off anything, but this was a huge mistake,” reads one comment.

source:instagram.com

Read also: Alessandra Ambrosio Posts Stuns With a Photo With Boyfriend

source:instagram.com

She completed her look with a pair of see-through sandals, and despite the negative comments, the amazing brunette was smiling throughout the night.

source:instagram.com

Her hairstyle and makeup were great, and everyone forgot she is almost 40 because of her incredible figure and shape.

source:instagram.com

Except the revealing silver lace dress and a tiny black top, she wore several silver bracelets and silver earrings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Explode coração na maior felicidade … 💥🎉🇧🇷🎭🎊💫

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Actress Ana de Armas Is the New Bond Girl

Not Everyone Liked Cristiano Ronaldo’s Family Photo From the Bathtub

Ricky Martin and His Husband Met on Instagram and Now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
24 ⁄ 12 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy