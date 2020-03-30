Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Travel to LA During Isolation

Several days ago, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry advised people on what to do and how to behave regarding the spreading of coronavirus and the necessary measures all of us have to follow. Now however, they broke their own rules and traveled to LA in the middle of a pandemic.

The young pair moved to California and they were allegedly spotted in Hollywood. Unnamed sources say that they have already moved into their LA mansion, which they have not left since. California has strict measures in place so like everyone else, they have to follow them.

Moreover, it seems Meghan has forbidden her husband to travel to London and visit his father Prince Charles, who tested positive for the virus. He has a hard time sitting by the phone and waiting for updates, so he wanted to go and be with his family.

A source says that Harry is feeling helpless in these dire times because of his father’s state. He wishes to help but Meghan does not want him to travel and risk their own, and the health of their son Archie.