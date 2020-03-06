Fans Offer Loads of Money for the Reappearance of Meghan Markle in ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle is best known in the world of acting for her role as Rachel Zane in the TV show “Suits”. Since she became the Duchess of Sussex, she received numerous offers to come back on the small screens.

Despite numerous speculations, Meghan never officially received an offer to return to the series because of her respect for her royal title, which caused her to end her acting career. Still, some things might change.

For the Duchess, money is no motivation either, since she received a million-dollar bid for one second of appearing in the new season of the series. Meghan has not yet responded to the offer, according to Mirror.



German company Biotulin has offered as much as $ 5 million to bring Meghan back to the small screens as Rachel for just five seconds. The Duchess reportedly uses their products, and they would like to take the opportunity to advertise in the series.

The former actress first got an offer to reappear as Rachel after she and her husband, Prince Harry, announced earlier this year that they were retiring from all royal duties and embarking on new victories. On Thursday, they will do their last royal task.