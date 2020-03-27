Mariah Carey Turns 50 and Her 14y Younger Boyfriend Can’t Take His Eyes off of Her

Singer Mariah Carey is famous for her exceptional vocal skills, and she has made an enviable career and earned herself the title of the diva. However, she has been under the spotlight for numerous scandals in recent years, and some details from her life will surprise you.

The singer was born as Mariah Angela Carey and is named after the musical. She has been associated with music since birth. Her mother, Patricia Hickey, worked as a singing professor, and her grandmother is R&B icon, Patti LaBelle.

When Mariah was two years old, she imitated her mother’s singing, and that’s how it all began. At the age of four, she had her first singing lessons.

In high school, Mariah was known for escaping classes, and before she became famous, she worked as a hostess and waitress. She studied cosmetology in New York, and entered the world of singing as a backing vocal to Brenda K. Starr.

She got into the business after her demos ended up in the hands of Sony Music boss Tommy Mottola. She signed for the Columbia Records and released her first album in 1990, for which she received two Grammys.

She married the same man who “discovered” her in 1993, but their marriage lasted only for five years. While she was married to him, she became a vegetarian. At the time, tabloids connected her to singer Luis Miguel.

Mariah released a Christmas song album in 1994, and to this day, it remains the best-selling Christmas album of all time, with the cult song “All I Want For Christmas Is You”.

Second marriage and twins

Mariah Carey left the Columbia Records in 2000 when she signed a $ 100 million deal for Virgin Records. A year later, she released the movie “Glitter” and earned the award for “Worst Actress”.

That year was very difficult for the singer. She was under a lot of stress, which caused her to end up in a hospital with mental health problems. At the time, they linked her to Eminem, who claimed they were dating, while Mariah denied everything.

Shortly after meeting Nick Cannon on the shooting for “Bye Bye” music video, Mariah got married to him. Despite being 11 years older, the singer kept saying that age is just a number and meant nothing. She became pregnant quickly after the wedding, but unfortunately, she had a miscarriage. Mariah didn’t reveal that until 2010 when the couple announced they were waiting for twins. They split in 2014.

Mariah got engaged to Australian billionaire and casino owner James Packer in January 2016 after a brief romance that lasted less than a year. Two years ago, the music giant sold the ring it received from Packer for $ 2.7 million.

She dated young dancer Bryan Tanaka after the split, but she broke up with him as well. Reportedly, he was jealous of her relationship with Nick Cannon because Mariah continued to spend the holidays with him and her family. The couple reconciled, and they are still in a relationship today.

Mariah is known for her numerous collaborations with colleagues, the fact that she insured her legs for a $ 1 billion, and scandals that continue to fill media columns. One of her most interesting was the situation when she pretended not to know who Jennifer Lopez was because she was her biggest competition at the beginning of the new millennium.