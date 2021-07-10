Nick Cannon Has 4 Kids, With 3 Women, In 6 Months!

Nick Cannon welcomed four kids in the past year making him a father of seven altogether. The 40-year old faced some backlash for it, but it seems that he got everything under control. Talking to Power 106 Los Angeles, the Masked Singer host said: “Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant. … You only live once”.

Three out of four kids in the past 7 months were born to two different women in June of 2021. Another baby, with a third woman, was born back in December of 2020. Allegedly, Cannon does not believe in condoms. In 2017 he talked to Howard Stern on having children: “I might die in the morning, so why wear condoms?” He obviously sticks to that moto still, so let’s look at the timeline of Nick’s marriages, relationships, and children that came as a result.

Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey wed in a private ceremony in the Bahamas in 2008. The couple welcomed twins, a boy, and a girl, three years later, on April 30th, 2011. Morrocan Scott Cannon is Nick’s first son. The child was named after the decor of the room the couple was in when Nick proposed to Mariah. His middle name comes from Nick’s mother’s maiden name. The girl, Monroe, was named after Mariah’s idol – Marilyn Monroe. No middle name was given since Carey doesn’t have one either.

Mariah and Nick split in 2014 and the divorce was finalized two years later. Still, the TV host remains involved in children’s lives while keeping it friendly with their mom.

Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon has two children with Brittany Bell. Golden Sagon Cannon, a boy, was born in February of 2017. Powerful Queen Cannon, obviously a girl, was born in December of 2020. It was rumored that Nick cheated on his babies’ mama back in October of the same year, which turned out to be true.

Bell, who has smarts and beauty – holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and was Miss Arizona 2014, decided to leave Cannon. It’s unknown if former partners managed to smooth out their relationship for the kids’ sake.

Abby De La Rosa

Abby, the famous DJ, and Nick are currently living together as a couple. The pair welcomed twins on June 14th, 2021. Two boys, Zion Mixolydian, and Zillion Heir are Nick’s fifth and sixth child.

If you follow the crumbs back, it means that Abby got pregnant with Nick two months before Brittany gave birth to their daughter, in December of last year. Believe it or not, that’s not all! Cannon has one more child.

Alyssa Scott

On June 23rd, 2021 Nick Cannon had his seventh child with model Alyssa Scott. Only a week after his partner Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins, another of Nick’s girlfriends gave birth to their son Zen S. Cannon.

Ten days later Alyssa posted a photo on Instagram holding a newborn. Soon after Nick admitted it was his child. Supposedly, Nick and Alyssa don’t keep in touch, but the actor is willing to take care of her and the baby.

This has been a fruitful year for Nick so far, and we are only at half of it. Who knows what the future holds and how many more little Cannons will pop out until the new year comes. Nick was always open about his wish to have a lot of kids although he was never specific on the number of women. In any way, 2020 was super productive for Cannon.