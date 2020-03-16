Mariah Carey Washes Hands to Her Timeless Hit “Fantasy”

Singer Mariah Carey, 50, knows how to stay safe and healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak. The superstar showed her fans the best way to protect themselves.

According to her, the most effective way to take care of your hygiene is to wash your hands to one of her biggest sings, the 1995 song “Fantasy”.

Read also: Mariah Carey Shows off Her Incredible Weight Loss

In an Instagram video, the singer is washing her hands for 20 seconds straight. She starts of by saying, “You ready? We got 20 seconds,” before she starts washing with soap and warm water to a remix of her classic.



She did this along her 8-year-old twins, and they really seemed to have enjoyed it! They sang the verse together while washing their hands and just joking round having fun.

Read also: Arnold Schwarzenegger Has the Cutest Handwashing Assistant

Her video has almost 240,000 likes and nearly 5,500 comments. On Instagram, Mariah Carey has more than 9.2 million followers.