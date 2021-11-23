Kim Kardashian’s Love Life: From Ray J To Kanye And Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian’s love life is, once again, in the spotlight. Once it was clear that Kanye and Kim are history, the reality star stepped out with her new beau, Pete Davidson.

The SKIMS founder has been married three times. The first time, she eloped with Damon Thomas when she was only 19 years old. The marriage ended a couple of years later supposedly due to Damon’s constant need for control and jealousy. A few years later, when asked about her first marriage, Kim said that she was high on ecstasy when she said: “I Do”.

The second marriage was the infamous, 72-days long union with Kris Humphries. The event was aired on TV causing a string of jokes and memes of the couple. Kim later said that her mom, Kris Jenner, was trying to talk her into canceling the wedding the night before, but she decided to go through with it despite a bad feeling about the relationship. Later, the KUWTK star said that she was getting panicky once she turned 30. “I think a lot of girls do go through that where they freak out thinking they’re getting old and have to figure it out, all their friends are having kids. It was more of that situation”, Kim explained.

The last marriage with Kanye was extensively covered in media. The couple shares four kids and is currently in the middle of the divorce proceedings. A few years back, Kim talked about meeting her new husband in Paris when he swooped her off her feet the first time she saw him. They married in 2014, two years after they met.

In between, Kim was involved with numerous famous men. So, let’s take a walk down memory path, and see who was on the menu for the last twenty years.

Damon Thomas

The music producer Damon Thomas and young Kim Kardashian got married in 2000. The couple officially divorced in 2003 after living separately for more than a year. Kim blamed the split on Damon who is 10 years of her senior, saying that “he wanted to know where I was at all times”.

Ray J

While still being married to Thomas, Kim was having an affair with singer Brandy’s younger brother, Ray J. They stayed together for a couple of years during which the couple made the (in)famous sex tape that launched Kim Kardashian’s career as a reality TV personality.

Nick Lachey

In 2006, Kim and Nick were the talk of the town. He just got out of the marriage with Jessica Simpson, and she was healing from a failed relationship with Ray J. They were a couple just briefly since the media pressure proved to be too much. Lachey went on to marry Vanessa Minnillo with whom he has three children and Kim… Well, she moved on too. Several times more.

Nick Cannon

In 2007, the sex tape with Ray J was all over adult websites which was obviously too much for Nick Cannon. The couple was in a relationship only for several months when the tape was made public. However, Nick had no harsh words for the socialite. After the break-up, Cannon said the “she is probably the nicest person [he] ever met”.

Reggie Bush

Kim Kardashian and a football player, Reggie Bush had a tumultuous relationship for three years. The on-and-off drama finally ended in 2010.

Miles Austin

A very brief relationship started almost immediately after Kim and Reggie split in the summer of 2010. Dallas Cowboys star and the reality star called it quits a couple of months later. Neither one commented on their romance or the break-up.

Shengo Deane

Kardashian had another fling in 2010 – this time with her bodyguard Shengo Deane. The two shared a quick kiss for the cameras, but, supposedly split soon after.

Gabriel Aubrey

2010 was a busy year for Kardashian. In November, she and Halle Berry’s ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubrey were seen flirting at the Lakes game. Unfortunately, the romance with the Canadian model didn’t last either.

Kris Humphries

A former basketball player, Kris Humphries, and the reality star’s relationship and subsequent marriage were a complete disaster. The two met in 2010, got engaged in May of 2011, married in August 2011, and divorced two months later. The whirlwind romance ended with Humphries suing Kardashian for committing fraud when she said their wedding vows. It took almost two years to settle the case, in 2013.

Kanye

Kanye was infatuated by Kim from the first time he saw her on TV. The friendship between the two grew in 2013 and the two quickly became an item. The couple married in 2014 after they welcomed their first child in June 2013, North West. Three more kids followed – son Saint in 2015, daughter Chicago in 2018, and son Psalm in 2019. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce. Currently, the former couple is co-parenting their children while waiting for the court proceedings to officially end their marriage.

Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked in October 2021. They were seen on a couple of outings – one in California and the other one at the exclusive New York restaurant. A couple of days ago, they were seen getting around LA, thus confirming the rumors. So far, neither one has confirmed nor denied the romance.