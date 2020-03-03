Mariah Carey Shows off Her Incredible Weight Loss

Famous American singer Mariah Carey, 49, has lost some weight after several years of trying. She has lost around 40 pounds and looks incredible. The fans commented she looks better and sexier than ever, which could be seen during her Las Vegas show.

Confident about her incredible transformation, she stepped onto the stage wearing a deep V-cut black bodysuit that highlighted her new figure. She is finally happy with her looks and she is proud she can show it off and enjoy life.

Although the weight loss was significant, her famous curves are still there, meaning she did exactly what she wanted to. Her breasts and booty are still there, but her belly and waist have slimmed down.

In addition, her lean and long legs were on display in this breathtaking outfit, as she performed her greatest hits. Comments from the critics and fans were nothing but positive, praising her successful weight loss.

Except the sexy bodysuit, the star also switched through several dresses, including black, pink, and grey dresses.