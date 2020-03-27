Rwandan Man Who Breached Lockdown to Go Fishing Killed by a Crocodile

A man in Rwanda who breached quarantine to allegedly go fishing was killed and eaten by a crocodile, said the mayor of the southern Kamonyi district.

Alice Kayitesi said the incident happened Wednesday morning in the Nyabarongo River.

“He had broken the stay-home rule, he’s among very few people here who are not cooperating with the lockdown to stop the virus,” Kayitesi said.

Authorities in Rwanda imposed a full quarantine on Sunday as the number of cases of coronavirus continued to increase, according to the BBC. This East African country has so far confirmed 40 cases of coronavirus, the highest in the region.

On Monday, police killed two men in the southern Nyanza neighborhood after an altercation over isolation. However, the police did not confirm that the incident happened.