Anthony Hopkins Is Painting in Isolation and It’s Impressive!

Legendary actor Anthony Hopkins wastes no time in isolation. The 82-year-old star devoted himself entirely to art – both musical and visual.

A few days ago, Hopkins shared a video on his Instagram profile in which he is playing the piano, while his cat Niblo is making him company.

“Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats”, Sir Anthony Hopkins wrote in the caption.

After that, he reminded his fans how talented he is when it comes to the painting also.

“Hello, everyone. Thank you for your generous comments and well wishes. As you see, I’m in self-quarantine, 82 years of age, and I find lots of things to do. I play piano for Niblo, and I’m also painting”, he said in a video.

“I’m afraid Niblo does not really approve of my work. I think he’s a probably better painter than me”, he joked and showed his artwork.

He captivated many of his fans and friends with his new video. “Be well, Tony. Continue to inspire us”, his colleague Andy Garcia wrote. “This is such a treasure to get a glimpse of the daily life of an absolute ICON!”, one of the comments read.

“I love your paintings! Wow! They look like they have tons of details that would be interesting to see up close”, another fan wrote.

Sir Anthony Hopkins also composed his own waltz called “And The Waltz Goes On “, which Dutch violinist André Rieu performed in Vienna with his orchestra.