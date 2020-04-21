Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Goes Barefoot to Visit Her BFF During Coronavirus Pandemic

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The reality star Kylie Jenner took a short break from self-quarantine and went to visit her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou on Sunday. Paparazzi spotted the youngest billionaire in the world outside her BFF’s house in Beverly Hills.

Image source: tmz.com

The 22-year-old was carrying some snacks and packed a water bottle while leaving Anastasia’s house. Jenner was going barefoot when she was seen going towards her Mercedes-Benz. She donned matching tie-dye sweatsuit, while she decided to go makeup-free, and with messy hair pulled into a knot.

Image source: tmz.com

Kylie Jenner urged millions of her fans to stay home and to take isolation seriously. She also donated $1 million to relief efforts and hand sanitizer for medical professionals.

Read Also: Kylie Jenner Will Produce Hand Sanitizer to Help Fight Coronavirus

Image source: Instagram

Read Also: Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou Shows off Her Amazing Curves

View this post on Instagram

my baby is getting so big 😢😢🤍

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Read Also: Have You Ever Seen Kylie Jenner Without Makeup?

Khloe Kardashian Reveals More About Kylie Jenner’s Diet

Kylie Jenner is the World’s Youngest Billionaire For The Second...

Kylie Jenner Net Worth 2020: The World’s Youngest Billionaire

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
9 + 7 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy