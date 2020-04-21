Kylie Jenner Goes Barefoot to Visit Her BFF During Coronavirus Pandemic

The reality star Kylie Jenner took a short break from self-quarantine and went to visit her best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou on Sunday. Paparazzi spotted the youngest billionaire in the world outside her BFF’s house in Beverly Hills.

The 22-year-old was carrying some snacks and packed a water bottle while leaving Anastasia’s house. Jenner was going barefoot when she was seen going towards her Mercedes-Benz. She donned matching tie-dye sweatsuit, while she decided to go makeup-free, and with messy hair pulled into a knot.

Kylie Jenner urged millions of her fans to stay home and to take isolation seriously. She also donated $1 million to relief efforts and hand sanitizer for medical professionals.