Celebrities Reveal The Content Of Their Beauty Cabinets: Make-Up And Skincare That They Truly Use

Celebs are always looking fabulous, right? Well, yes, it is part of their job, so naturally, they rarely share their beauty secrets. Although they frequently claim that they owe the wonderful skin to mother nature or good genes, the truth appears to be very different.

Quite a few celebs shared their beauty routines on social media and we gathered them for you all in one place. So, sharpen your pencils ladies because here are some skincare essentials and make-up must-haves.

Cardi B

The “WAP” rapper is known for her openness with her fans on social media. Once, jokingly, the singer asked if anyone wanted to take a bath with her attaching the photo of her personal cosmetics. Fans took notes that Cardi B actually has only a handful of expensive soaps and creams, but rather uses more affordable brands like Dove, Lubriderm, and St. Ives.

Kim Kardashian

The KKW founder is bound to have bathroom drawers packed with make-up and skincare. Kim snapped a photo of her cluttered space captioning the photo: “When did I become this person?”. As expected, the cabinet was full of KKW and Kylie products like KKW Beauty Cream Contour and Highlighter Kit, and Kylie Cosmetics Take Me On vacation KyShadow.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie has everything a lady can wish for. Besides her own Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beuty products, the young businesswoman is apparently a fan of some other brands like Too Faced Born This Way Foundation and Beautyblender Bounce Foundation.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The wellness guru and founder of GOOP is naturally stocked with her own lines of cosmetics. However, the actress apparently uses some other brands of plant and oil-infused items. Basically, everything that’s “clean” and free of any chemicals like OLAS mouthwash and Jao Goe Oli Body, found its place in her medicine cabinet.

January Jones

January Jones cleaned up her cabinet from excessive cosmetics and shared it on Instagram with her followers. Out of many different products, only a few made the cut. The actress seems to be a huge fan of Sisley and iS Clinical, like Sisley Paris Black Rose Facial Oil and iS Clinical Cleansing Complex. No cheap stuff here.

Blake Lively

Now, Blake Lively always goes for quality products. While cleaning out her make-up cabinet, the actress shared on Instagram some of the items that she can’t live without. This includes La Mer Lip Balm, Urban Decay Lip Liner, Dior mascara, and Christian Louboutin lipstick.

Serena Williams

Regardless of being a professional athlete, Serena loves to put make-up on. She also has her favorites, like Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and all lip gloss from Sephora.

Chrissy Teigen

A former model revealed her bath routine. She is obviously a great fan of Olaplex and Ouai shampoos, conditioners, and body scrubs.

Katherine Heigl

The actress swears by the Eminence products and is promoting the items often on her social media. However, Katherine is not pulling a sale pitch, she is actually using the products. Among her favorites are Clear SKin Probiotic Cleansers, Bright Skin Licorice Root Booster, and Bamboo Firming Fluid. The actress was honest when it comes to price tags for these exclusive products, saying that “although they are a bit expensive, the products are well worth it”.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba proved once again that she is one great, modest gal. Her beauty routine can probably be found at your local store. The actress uses Honest Organic Body Oil, Lavinila Labs deodorant, and Quip toothbrush. All under $50, so very affordable to many.