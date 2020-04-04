Kylie Jenner Will Produce Hand Sanitizer to Help Fight Coronavirus

The youngest self-made billionaire in the world, Kylie Jenner, 22, is set to take advantage of her cosmetics and makeup empire and help put a stop to the further spreading of COVID-19 in California.

The young reality TV star and executive has already donated $1 million to the coronavirus relief, but now she wants to help the hospitals and their staff who are on the front lines in these hard times.

Namely, Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner, 64, have decided to partner with “Coty”, a cosmetics house, and the investor behind “Kylie Skin”, and start producing hand sanitizers for South California hospitals.

The mother-daughter duo confirmed “Coty” will produce these new products in their factories, which will not affect the production or sales of other “Kylie Skin” products. The cosmetics and makeup departments will even lower their capacity to help with the new sanitizers if needed.

Furthermore, “LVMH”, “L’Oreal”, “Estee Lauder”, and other fashion and cosmetic giants have also announced similar endeavors in order to help the world fight the virus that has effectively shut down the entire planet.