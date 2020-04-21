Celebrities

Croatia’s Hottest Cheerleader Learns How to Twerk for TikTok

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The bombshell Ivana Knoll, who is best known as Croatia’s hottest cheerleader, boasted about her new skill on Instagram. She posted a video in which she twerks to Lento’s hit “N-Fasis”.

Image source: Instagram

“Check out my TikTok for a better version. Ps. this song is so good it made me learn how to twerk in a couple of minutes”, Knoll Doll captioned the video. The cheerleader flaunted her perfectly toned body in an animal print sweatsuit and pink top.

Her followers were satisfied with how she perfected a new skill and showered her with compliments. “Beauty”, “Marvellous”, “You are on fire”, “Need a little more practice”, “Hottest dance booty”, some of the comments read.

Knoll Doll Goes for a Swim in Freezing Cold Water...

Croatia’s Hottest Cheerleader Spends Quarantine Time Slapping Shawn Mendes

Croatia’s Hottest Cheerleader Rocks Lingerie Made of Toilet Paper!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
24 + 23 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy