Celebrities

Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou Shows off Her Amazing Curves

by Karolina Novosadjanka
Anastasia is not only Kylie Jenner’s best friend, but she is also a successful model. Although it seems that Stassie suddenly appeared and took Jordin Woods’ place, it is little known that Anastasia and Kylie have been friends for over 10 years. Even Kylie recently posted a few photos of them enjoying their vacation.

saturday’s are for the girls💛💛

This 22-year-old model has a jaw-dropping body along with Kylie and we have no doubt why she is a successful model.

‘I’m very picky with my swimwear and the designs that I think are flattering,” Stassie told in her interview for People.

vibe check

She is also known as stassiebaby which is her social media nickname.

LOVE 🥰 @alex_hainer

Their friendship is so strong they even have a matching tattoo on their biceps

🧚🏼‍♀️❤️

