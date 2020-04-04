Katy Perry Reveals the Gender of Her First Child With Orlando Bloom!

Katy Perry took to Instagram to reveal the gender of her first child, which she is expecting with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old singer posted a photo of Bloom’s face covered in pink-toned whipped cream and wrote in the caption: “It’s a girl”.

Perry recently revealed that she is pregnant in her music video for her latest single “Never Worn White”. During her performance in Melbourne, the singer admitted she was hoping to have a girl.

Her Instagram followers were delighted, and they all joined in congratulations. “Yay!!! Congrats Katy!!! So happy for you and Orlando Bloom!!! Can’t wait to meet her!”, “Our baby girl!”, “I CAN’T WAIT TO DRESS HER!”, her celebrity friends wrote in the comments.