Baby Gender Revealed: Is Kyle Jenner Having A Boy Or A Girl?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who already have a daughter Stormy together, will soon reappear in the role of parents. The youngest “member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan” is pregnant again, and according to “People”, she also found out the gender of the baby who is on the way.

However, she again decided to keep certain things only for herself and those closest to her. Namely, when she was pregnant with Stormi, it became known that after she had already given birth. This time, the gender of the baby will be kept in strict secrecy by a hard insider, and together with Travis. He will focus all his attention on his daughter, who will soon become an older sister. The heiress is extremely attached to the mother, so they worry about how she will react when the baby arrives.

A source close to businesswoman and reality star Kylie Jenner revealed to People that she knows the gender of her second child, but wants to keep it to herself.

However, her followers immediately “threw themselves into work”: they looked for “clues” on her Instagram profile and were convinced that one was coming – a boy!

At the moment, it is believed that she will have a son because she is dressed in blue in one of the latest posts on Instagram.

Namely, Kylie recently shared an announcement for her new collection of baby skincare products Kylie Baby, and on that occasion, a product with her logo on a light blue background was seen.

However, that doesn’t have to mean anything because its line will most likely consist of products in both pink and blue, as is usually the case with children’s cosmetics.

In addition, she posed with her daughter Stormy in a blue bathrobe, but it remains to be seen if she is just trying to mislead the fans.

However, her followers have already shown that they are excellent detectives – although Jenner hid her pregnancy from the media for months, her fans noticed based on her manicure that Kylie shared old photos and recordings, most likely because she did not want to show her pregnant belly. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan then confirmed that she would become a mother for the second time.

Kylie and her boyfriend, famous rapper Travis Scott, with whom he already has a daughter Stormy, recently spent a weekend in Texas with Travis’ family, which was a well-deserved break for this busy pregnant woman.

“They spent a weekend in Houston with Travis’ family. They visit them often and Kylie likes to be with them. Everyone is very excited about the baby, but they want Stormy to feel special until she has to share Kylie with her brother or sister. She is already in advanced pregnancy and is a little tired. He is constantly working on a new collection for babies, so there is not much time for rest. Travis helps her a lot with Stormy, he is a wonderful dad and Kylie is very proud of him,” a source close to the starlet revealed.