Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million to Coronavirus Research

Legendary American singer, actress, and businesswoman Dolly Parton, 74, has decided to help put an end to COVID-19 and donated a large sum of money to help the experts find the cure.

Parton chose Vanderbilt University located in Nashville, her hometown, and donated $1 million to the researchers there.

She revealed the news on Twitter, where many of her followers and fans retweeted the message and expressed their gratitude. The singer stated that one of her friends is making progress, so she decided to help.

I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

Except this generous donation, Dolly Parton is also lending her voice to a free program titled “Goodnight With Dolly”, where she reads children’s books and bedtime stories. It airs on Thursdays at 7 PM, and aims to entertain children and help parents during quarantine times.

Here is the official trailer for this special show both children and parents will appreciate:

It is amazing to see caring celebrities who decide to help and be generous in rough times like these. They are successful and have been blessed with amazing careers and wealth, so their charity means the world to those with less funding, as well as those down on their luck.