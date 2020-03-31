Katy Perry Shares a Pregnant, Makeup Free Photo From Quarantine

Award-winning pop singer Katy Perry shared a photo without any makeup on, showing her natural good looks while pregnant in quarantine.

The superstar singer is expecting her first child with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom. The pair had to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus situation. Now, the beautiful blonde singer shared the before and after photos, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read also: Pregnant Katy Perry Goes Casual During Pharmacy Run

The first photo shows her wearing a floral dress, black sandals with a large red flower bow, red lipstick, and red earrings. She looked glamorous that day in Oahu, Hawaii.

The second photo, more recent, shows her makeup free looks, blue eyes, and spotless skin. She is really glowing during pregnancy! The caption below the two photos reads:

“Pre-quarantine ➡️ mid-quarantine. Hope your stay-at-home plans tonight include joining me for a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, taped in heavenly Hawaii back in January and February.”

Her post has over 1.8 million likes and nearly 13,000 comments, and fans are amazed how good she looks and praise her positive energy.

Read also: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Postpone Their Wedding

This was not her first quarantine photo, as she recently shared another in which she is eating pickles straight out of the jar, with messy hair while wearing casual home clothes. Everyone is suffering in these dire times it seems, even the biggest celebrities!