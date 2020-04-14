Kate Beckinsale Sets a New Record With 24 Years Younger Boyfriend

Actress Kate Beckinsale has been making headlines lately with photos of her young boyfriends. Recently, paparazzi caught the 46-year-old actress going for a walk with the 22-year-old musician on Sunday.
The young musician’s name is Goody Grace. Interestingly, Goody is only a year older than the actress’s daughter, Lily Sheen. Beckinsale and her young boyfriend took a break from quarantine and went for a walk, holding hands.
Before him, Kate dated 26-year-old Pete Davidson, with whom she was in a relationship just for a few months. In one interview, Davidson pointed out that Beckinsale was the funniest person he met.
Three years ago the actress was seeing 21-year-old Matt Rife and 30-year-old Jack Whitehall a year later.
Beckinsale finally ended her divorce last year with director Len Wiseman, 47, after launching a lawsuit in 2016. The spouses had previously lived separately for four years, during which time Beckinsale was getting in touch with younger men.
