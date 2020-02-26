Kate Beckinsale Stuns With Her Outfits yet Again

American actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, is consider as one of the sexiest in Hollywood. Wherever she goes, she draws in incredible attention. At the prestigious Producers Guild Awards, she shined in a see-through golden/nude outfit that showed off her incredible figure and a deep cleavage.

However, she set Instagram on fire as well when she uploaded a bikini photo and showcased her fit figure, sculpted stomach, and lean legs. She wore a velvet plush bikini and struck an amazing pose. The photo almost has 300,000 likes and 4,000 comments.

The caption reads, “When a door closes, a window opens, or it should in a bathroom, if people have any manners at all.”

A flood of positive comments came her way in the comment section below, praising her good looks and an obviously healthy lifestyle, consisting of great diet and training regime.

After one of her recent bikini photos, some fans called her too old to be posing online like that, but it seems she could not care less about such negativity. She lives her life to the fullest!