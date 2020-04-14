Hilde Osland Dons Barely-There Bodysuit on the Hottest Day in April

Instagram model Hilde Osland made Instagram even more heated after she posted pictures in which she is posing in tiny denim shorts and a bodysuit that left little to the imagination.

The Norwegian born beauty wrote in the caption that the day these photos were taken was the hottest one in April.

The blond bombshell left her followers in complete awe. Hilde captivated many not just with her perfectly toned body, but also with her natural beauty. The Scandinavian goddess has 3.2 million followers on Instagram, and 117k of them decided to reward her by hitting the like button.

“Freakin beautiful”, one of the comments read. “Very, hot post”, “Gorgeous Hilde”, “Perfectly amazing”, her fans wrote to her in comments.

