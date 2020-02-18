Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Shares Shirtless Mirror Selfie And Shows Her Tattoos

The daughter of the famous model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, delighted her fans on Instagram with a mirror selfie in which she is posing shirtless showing her tattoos, with focus on angel tattoo on her ribs.

The 18-year-old Kaia is a rising star in the world of modeling. She recently came under the spotlight because of her turbulent relationship with Pete Davidson. The 25-year-old SNL comedian and model broke up in January. Kaia also made headlines when her mother, Cindy, disapproved of her daughter’s relationship.

“Elf”, young Kaia wrote in the description. This photo got more than 230.000 likes in three hours. Her colleague model Gigi Hadid commented on the steamy photo with “Kaikiii” along with an angel emoji. Gerber’s older colleagues, such as Naomi Campbell, Ashley Benson, and Paris Hilton, shared their delight and showed support to an 18-year-old modeling star with heart emojis.

Famous DJ and producer Diplo wrote: “My like is the like of a gentleman”.

Some of her fans argued that Kaia is showing support to her brother Presley Gerber with this photo. The 20-year-old Presley recently faced a public backlash after getting a face tattoo.

“Showing off her tattoos to support her brother. How sweet,” one of her followers wrote.