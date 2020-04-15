Diplo Net Worth 2020 – DJ and a Producer

Diplo is currently one of the most popular artists in the music industry. Also, he is ahead member of Major Lazer. Furthermore, he owns a label that is called Mad Decent. He has an electronic duo with Skrillex, the name of their group is Jack Ü.

His most popular collaborations are Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Sia, Madonna, Britney Spears and many more. Diplo is an owner of a video and recording studio called “The Mausoleum”, which is located in Philadelphia. Let us give you an insight into Diplo`s short bio and net worth as of 2020.

Private life

Diplo’s real name is Thomas Pentz. He comes from Tupelo in Mississippi where he was born on November 10, 1978. After growing up in Miami where he attended the University of Central Florida, he manages to enroll in the Temple University of Philadelphia, which is the place where he began his Dj-ing career.

The first stage name that he was using was DJ Diplodocus. Besides that, he has some early tapes with the names Hooked and Hollertronix. The first time his name was in some top ten list was in the New York Times’ top ten albums of 2003. Diplo was authentic with his mixes of electronic music with the Brazilian dance.

One thing’s for sure, we sure do love these babies. Happy Father’s Day, thank you for them 🖤 7,351 Likes, 181 Comments – Kathryn Lockhart (@kathryn_lockett_lazer) on Instagram: “One thing’s for sure, we sure do love these babies. Happy Father’s Day, thank you for them 🖤”

Diplo’s wife is Kathryn Lockhart, with whom he has two sons, Lockett and Lazer. Also, he is a big fan of sports, especially soccer and cricket. His favorite club is Arsenal F.C. The official song of the 2014 World Cup is produced by him and the production of the 2018 World Cup comes from the same studio.

His nickname comes from his childhood because he was interested in diplodocuses and other dinosaurs’ species.

Career

“Piracy Funds Terrorism” was his first collaboration with some big-name, M.I.A. After some time of working together, she is naming him her tour DJ. Besides that, he has a very popular project, “Paper Planes”, in collaboration with DJ Switch. “Paper Planes” was at the fourth position in top charts in the Billboard 100 and was even nominated for a Grammy.

With these successes, his name was widespread quickly. His next big collaborations were with Shakira, No Doubt, Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, and several others.

While he was on a trip through Brazil, he found Brazilian music interesting and brought back music group “Bonde do Role” to the United States. He founded a record label named “Mad Decent” where he releases his music even today.

In the following years, he started producing tracks for big names like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Sia and some more. His most popular track is Lean On which is one the most popular song on Spotify and YouTube where it has more than 2,5 billion views.

Net Worth

With a combination of all of his work by himself and collaborations, Diplo is one of the most known names in the music industry today. His music is featured in popular video games, commercials, and even blockbuster movies.

According to a Forbes list, he is one of the richest DJs in the world. As of 2020, his net worth is estimated at 75 million dollars. In the Forbes list of 2017 highest-paid DJ, he reaches number 6, with 28,5 million dollars.