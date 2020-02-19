Meryl Streep’s La Mansion Is Worth More Than $3 Million

Legendary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep, 70, and her husband Don Gummer, 73, own a magnificent manor in Pasadena, Los Angeles. The $3.6 million property has three bathrooms, three bedrooms, and it oozes with luxury.

The house is a work of art by the famous award winning architect duo of Smith and Williams, and it was built in 1959. It still has many of the original details including doors and windows, as well as the floors and the fireplace.

It is spread on 3,087 square meters and features a spacious living room with windows for walls all around, which simply looks breathtaking. The ceilings are high and there is a 360-degree view of Pasadena and San Gabriel.

There is also an outdoor pool in the beautiful garden, which has lights in every corner and looks fabulous at night.