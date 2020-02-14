Son of Cindy Crawford Tattoos His Face

Presley Gerber, 20, is the son of model and actress Cindy Crawford, 53. He has already had a large presence in the world of fashion, but now he is even more popular, but for a questionable reason. Namely, the young model has tattooed the word “Misunderstood” on his face.

The infamous tattoo is located on the right side of his face, on his cheek just below they eye. When asked about it, he told the following to his Instagram followers:

View this post on Instagram Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Feb 7, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

“You don’t know how I feel. You’re not in my head. I don’t feel very understood, I guess. If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s a pretty obvious thing.”

So far, there has not been a single positive comment on his social media platforms regarding his big decision. He does not seem to care, evident by his vulgar replies to those who judge him and do not think it was a smart move.