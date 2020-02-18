Jojo Babie Sets Instagram on Fire With a New Photo

Asian American model Jojo Babie, 31, is famous for her curves and provocative photos she frequently uploads to her social media platform where more than 9.5 million fans follow her.

In the latest one, she is wearing a steamy swimsuit many have called a monokini, since it is tiny as a bikini but still a one-piece model. She looks stunning in the olive green piece as she is walking on the beach looking at the camera.

The post already has 99,000 likes and 2,000 comments. The comments are filled with comments praising her looks and beauty, as well as many fire and kiss emojis. Praising her curvaceous figure, one fan said, “A picture speaks a thousand words”, while another wrote, “Wish I could be there with you!”

Her posts often make people go crazy, especially men, and it hardly takes a lot of effort for her to turn things upside down. She is not at all shy and likes to promote her looks online. However, her private life is still a secret and she plans for it to remain that way.