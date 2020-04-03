CelebritiesCoronavirus

Jennifer Aniston Surprises a Nurse With a $10,000 Gift Card

by Tracy Finke
Actress Jennifer Aniston decided to help a friend, host Jimmy Kimmel, to surprise a nurse who is in quarantine after she tested positive for coronavirus.

The 51-year-old actress appeared in a popular show via video to surprise Kimball Fairbanks from Utah and praised her for her courage while helping infected patients. Because of the virus, the nurse must isolate from her daughters also. Aniston also gave her a $ 10,000 gift card.

Image source: profimedia.com

“I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to you guys and everything you are doing”, Aniston said to Fairbanks.

Read Also: Penelope Cruz Helps Spain Fight Coronavirus

Image source: justjared.com

The famous actress also revealed that she had not left her home for three weeks so that she would not become infected with the virus. She also explained that this conversation is her only communication with people.

Jennifer Aniston said that she has no problem being home. She cleans her closets and prepares for new adventures.

Image source: metro.co.uk

A few days ago, it was announced that the shooting of the series “Friends”, which also stars Aniston, has been delayed due to a coronavirus pandemic. The shooting was supposed to start on March 23, but it was postponed until the situation calms down.

