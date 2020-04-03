Hilde Osland Wows in a White Bikini at the Beach

Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland delighted her fans with a new set of photos in white strap bikini. The Instagram model posed on the beach looking fabulous and showing us her perfectly toned figure.

“My kinda bikini”, Hilde captioned the pictures. The 32-year-old Instagram star flaunted her curves in five photos, leaving her 3.2 million followers in complete awe.

“Gorgeous babe!”, “This bikini is wonderful! I love it”, “Prettiest human”, some of the comments read.

Hilde Osland is not just an Instagram model. She is also an emerging actress and singer. Osland even participated in the sixth season of Idol Norway in 2011. That’s not all. She starred in Disney’s show “As the Bell Rings” in 2009.