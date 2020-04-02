Penelope Cruz Helps Spain Fight Coronavirus

Spain has become one one of the countries with the worst case of coronavirus, as more and more people are infected every day. As the number of infections and deaths rise, more and more people have decided to help.

One such humanitarian is Hollywood actress Penelope Cruz, 45, who has decided to help out Spanish hospitals and donate sullies they desperately need to treat and save people.

The actress posted a photo of medical supplies she managed to acquire. Together with her partner Javier Bardem, 51, she donated 100.000 gloves and 20.000 masks to a Madrid hospital, packed in numerous crates she had delivered to them.

This is what she shared with her 5.3 million followers:

She posted two separate photos, one in Spanish and one in English. Together, they have almost 200,000 likes and some 8,000 comments, all supportive and appreciative of her humanity and care.

Many other major celebrities have already decided to contribute to the coronavirus relief efforts, and the beautiful star actress is the latest to do so. In times like these, we must all come together and help those in need, and our favorite stars are well aware of it.