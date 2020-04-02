Penelope Cruz Helps Spain Fight Coronavirus

Spain has become one one of the countries with the worst case of coronavirus, as more and more people are infected every day. As the number of infections and deaths rise, more and more people have decided to help.
One such humanitarian is Hollywood actress Penelope Cruz, 45, who has decided to help out Spanish hospitals and donate sullies they desperately need to treat and save people.
The actress posted a photo of medical supplies she managed to acquire. Together with her partner Javier Bardem, 51, she donated 100.000 gloves and 20.000 masks to a Madrid hospital, packed in numerous crates she had delivered to them.
This is what she shared with her 5.3 million followers:
View this post on Instagram
After days of searching for a way to locate medical supplies that are urgently needed in these difficult times so that we could buy them and donate them to hospitals, Javier and I finally found a source. Thanks to the logistic help of Indetex, we have been able to buy 100.000 Nitrilo gloves and 20.000 surgical FFP2 masks ,which arrived today in La Paz hospital In Madrid. Even with the enormous difficulties that obtaining these essential sanitary materials and getting them to their destination present, we are hoping to be able to donate more supplies, so essential in these critical times, in the coming days. Our gratitude goes out to all the anonymous heroes and heroines who risk their own health to help cure and maintain the health of us all. Thank you!!! 🙏❤️
She posted two separate photos, one in Spanish and one in English. Together, they have almost 200,000 likes and some 8,000 comments, all supportive and appreciative of her humanity and care.
Read also: Angelina Jolie Donates $1 million to Children in Need
Many other major celebrities have already decided to contribute to the coronavirus relief efforts, and the beautiful star actress is the latest to do so. In times like these, we must all come together and help those in need, and our favorite stars are well aware of it.