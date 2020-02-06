CelebritiesSport

Georgina Rodriguez Surprises Cristiano Ronaldo With a New Mercedes for His Birthday!

by Tracy Finke
One of the best and most famous footballers of today, Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrated his 35th birthday, and his fiance Georgina Rodriguez did her best to make this one the most memorable birthdays of all for Ronaldo.

She surprised him with nothing more than a brand new, luxury Mercedes AMG G63, which greeted him at the entrance to a restaurant in Turin, Italy, where they celebrated his day. The price of the vehicle is estimated at around $148,000, and in order to be a real gift, it was decorated with a giant red bow.

Image source: Instagram

“Congratulations to the man of my life! What a desire to transport our love in your gift,” Georgina wrote about the video she posted on her Instagram profile.

Video shows a surprised football player in the company of his fiancée and son Cristiano Junior coming to the restaurant where the gift was waiting. Beside the car, there were also Cristiano’s friends and family, which surprised him with a song and confetti. For a minute, Juventus star was stunned and left speechless.

Image source: Instagram

Cristiano thanked his fiancé again in an Instagram post. He shared a photo of two of them and young Cristiano in front of the birthday cake, made in shape of his initials. Ronaldo captioned the photo with: “It’s time to celebrate my birthday. Thanks my love for this amazing surprise”.

Read Also: Cristiano Ronaldo Shows How Fast He Is in a Birthday Video!

Image source: Instagram

This photo has more than 11 million likes and fans joined in congratulations on Ronaldo’s 35th birthday.

Read Also: Georgina Rodriguez Speaks Openly About Her Life With Cristiano Ronaldo: “I Was Shaking in Front of Him”

Tracy Finke

