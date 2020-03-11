Elvis Presley Dating History

Even though he is remembered for his incredible looks and amazing singing voice, Elvis Presley, for sure, was a ladies’ man.

Even though he got married to Priscilla Presley, he dated many women before and after her. A friend of his said that he was not a womanizer and that he was looking for true love.

Cassandra Peterson noted that her relationship with the singer remained platonic even though she was completely smitten with him.

1. Priscilla Beaulieu

They met back in 1959, after a party in a military base where her father and Elvis were stationed. She said that her parents didn’t support the relationship and that she knew it was going to be a battle. She moved in with him in 1962, and they got married in 1967. Sadly, they split up in 1973.

2. Ann-Margret

The romance between the two hadn’t ended when the cameras stopped rolling. They ended up having an affair while he was with Priscilla. However, it all ended when she married her late husband, Roger Smith. She described that relationship as strong and intense.

3. Connie Stevens

The actress dated Elvis for about two years, and she described him as “one of the loves of her life.”

4. Cybill Shepard

Even though they didn’t date long, she says Elvis is a “wonderful, sexy and incredible guy.”

5. Natalie Wood

The couple first met when she was 18 and Elvis 21. However, the relationship didn’t last long. According to Lana, Natalie’s sister, she was turned off by Elvis’ too close relationship with his mother, Gladys.

6. Linda Thompson

Linda dated Elvis from 1972 to 1976. He was her first love, she shared with Closer. That’s why it was so special to her.

7. Peggy Lipton

Peggy dated Elvis briefly in 1971. Even though he kissed like god, he just wasn’t mature enough.

8. Anita Wood

The two began dating in 1957 and remained a relationship until around 1962. They were over for good when he chose to be with Priscilla.

9. Rita Moreno

The iconic star revealed she had an eight-year affair with Elvis to make Marlon Brando jealous.

10. Ginger Alden

Elvis was engaged to Anita prior his death. She says she loved him with all her heart and deep down knew he was a good person.