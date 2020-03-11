Giorgio Armani Donates $1.4 Million to Italian Hospitals

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani, 85, has shown his generosity towards his homeland and fellow citizens and donated a considerable amount of money for a great cause.

Namely, the famous fashion creator generously gave $1.4 million to the hospitals in Italy, in an effort to help them deal with and finally beat coronavirus.

The hospitals include 3 in Milan, the Spallanzani hospital in Rome, and the Civil Agency Protection. Italy has the worst case of the new virus, as 460 people already died, and more than 9000 are currently infected.

The whole country is in a state of quarantine, and schools, universities, theatres, cinemas, and nightclubs are shut down. Photos of empty streets toured the globe, and places where there are usually thousands of natives and tourists look harrowingly empty.